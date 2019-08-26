It's no secret that Lil Wayne and Birdman have a long and complicated family history, a legacy that was recently tarnished by an ugly dispute over Tha Carter V. Though the majority of said dispute took place behind the scenes, many were quick to label Birdman as public-enemy number one, dubbing him the scapegoat behind Weezy's previously-caged album. Yet eventually, the Bird acquiesced, and Tha Carter V was free to arrive unimpeded - much to the delight of Wayne's rampant fanbase.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

And though the once-tight father and son duo were indeed going through it, it was never the fractured relationship some fans made it out to be. Case in point, the pair have linked up once, connecting with DJ Stevie J for a family photo. Just like old times, Weezy and Baby stand united, the former sporting a goofy grin while the latter mean mugs as only he can. On the topic, Stevie J offered up his two cents, writing "ALWAYZ GANG" alongside the image. Now, it would appear that the Hot Boys veterans are poised to ride again, with a new single called "Ride Dat" arriving on Augsut 29th.

Check it out for yourself below. Though families may fight from time to time, some bonds can never be broken. Not even when the business comes between blood. Are you happy to see these two Cash Money legends link up on wax once again?