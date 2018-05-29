like father like son
- MusicLil Wayne Recalls Learning To Play GuitarLil Wayne says that he "immersed" himself into the guitar to learn to play the instrument for a music video.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeBron James Left In Awe Of Tiger Woods' SonTiger Woods' son Charlie is proving himself to be quite the young golfer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBirdman Wants To Drop "Like Father, Like Son 2" With Lil Wayne Before RetiringBirdman chopped it up with his old friend, Lil Wayne, on "Young Money Radio," where they discussed doing a sequel to "Like Father, Like Son" before Baby retires.By Lynn S.
- GramLil Wayne & Birdman Prove Father & Son Ties Run Deep With New RevealOne does not simply stop stunting like his daddy. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsBronny James Jr Shows Shades Of LeBron With Windmill Dunk: WatchBronny has learned a thing or two from his dad.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAyesha Curry Shares Adorable Picture Of Steph Curry Gushing Over "Baby Boy"In other news.By hnhh
- MusicLil Wayne Reportedly Once Again Referring To Birdman As "Pops""Like Father, Like Son," again?By Mitch Findlay