Lil Wayne discussed how he decided to learn to play guitar during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. He first picked up the instrument before filming the video for “Leather So Soft,” from his and Birdman’s 2006 album Like Father, Like Son.

“I learned how to play it. Once I learn anything, I’m gonna try to be the best at it and I’m going to go hard. And immerse myself into it,” he said. “Once (I’d) learned those three, four strings, I ended up on stage at the Country Music Awards with Kid Rock (in 2008). I didn’t know what I was doing.”

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 09: Lil Wayne performs onstage during BACARDI, Swizz Beatz and The Dean Collection bring NO COMMISSION back to Miami to celebrate “Island Might” at Soho Studios on December 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for BACARDI)

Afterward, he discussed his “unhealthy” work ethic and explained that he expects the same from the artists he works with.

“I work profusely. It’s unhealthy how I work. I look for drive… With Nicki, what she genuinely always had, she forgets she’s a woman and Nicki. You forget it at a certain point in her raps,” he shared. “Drake, it was, I had to make him sing. He thought that it would take away from him as a rapper. Even though he didn’t want to, that’s genuine, and you can’t break that.”

Wayne, who serves as the chief executive of his label Young Money Entertainment, recently said that the roster would be best equipped to go against Roc-A-Fella for a “Verzuz” show. He also crowned Jay-Z the greatest of all time while speaking with Marcellus Wiley on his More To It podcast.

Check out the music video for “Leather So Soft,” featuring Wayne’s guitar playing, below.

[Via]