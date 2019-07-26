For years, Lil Wayne and Birdman have been at each other's throats in a legal setting. They're seemingly not on bad terms personally but when it comes to the money, they'll both go hard to get the bag. Lil Wayne thinks that he deserves a cut of Drake's royalties and Birdman thinks the same thing with regards to himself. Drake blew up as a member of the Young Money/Cash Money crew and while he reps OVO hard these days, Weezy and Baby both had a major part in establishing the Canadian artist as a superstar. After such a long battle in court, it appears as though both sides are finished with the pettiness, dropping their lawsuits against each other and putting their differences to the side.



As reported by The Blast, Lil Wayne and Birdman have reportedly ended their years-long differences over Drake. Court documents show that Aspire Music Group, which Weezy plays a big part in, has dropped its lawsuit against Cash Money Records pertaining to Drake's earnings. In return, Birdman and Cash Money have also dropped their countersuit. The papers state that both parties are willing to drop the cases entirely, voluntarily ending the feud between father and "son."

Hopefully, this spells an end to all the drama Wayne and Baby have faced throughout the last decade. They're a pair that truly thrived and to see them working together again, with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga, would be extremely cool.



