If we're considering pop artists that have absolutely taken over in the last year, Billie Eilish is one of the first names that comes to mind. Last year, Khalid was in a similar position and when the two collaborated on their song "Lovely," Billie was not yet at this point in her career. Now, she's arguably one of the biggest stars in the world. The 17-year-old has a fascinating story and she decided to tell Rolling Stone all about it, going deep into her history and pulling out some essential Eilishian gems for the fans.

From her discoveries of Tyler, The Creator and Childish Gambino while working at a horse camp to her struggle with depression, Eilish did not hold back in her latest feature. She speaks graphically about her Tourette's disorder, which she was diagnosed with when she was younger. While she does have triggers, which strangely include mathematics, her symptoms are generally unnoticeable. Sometimes, her eyes will slightly bulge or her head will twitch to one side. Interestingly enough, the superstar also shares a condition with the likes of Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and other artists: synesthesia.

When many hear the word, they think of people who associate colors to sounds. For Eilish, it's a little trickier to pin down. "Every person I know has their own color and shape and number in my head, but it’s normal to me," she said. Her brother Finneas shares the same aura as an orange triangle, for example. If she were to describe what she sees when she listens to her hit song "bad guy," she would say that it's yellow, but also red, and also the number seven. "It’s not hot, but warm, like an oven. And it smells like cookies," says Eilish of the track.

If you've been meaning to get to know the musical sensation further, check out the full interview at Rolling Stone, which is also available in audio form.