If there is anyone who knows the perils of growing up in the industry, it is Drew Barrymore. She has been a superstar since she was a child and grew up in a family where both her parents and grandparents were uber-famous in their generations. Barrymore has battled substance abuse and was smoking and partying in her early teens, so it was fitting that she sat down with Billie Eilish as they discussed the singer's transition into adulthood while in the spotlight.

Eilish spoke with the actress-turned-talk show host on The Drew Barrymore Show, and during their virtual interview, the singer admitted that she has become less confident as she ages.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

“You know I‘ve always been very, very strong-willed and honest, which I think is like a blessing and a curse," said Eilish as she discussed her documentary, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles. "The funny thing is that the older I’ve gotten, the less confident I‘ve gotten and it kind of made me like—because I re-watched the doc a few weeks ago, and it made me cry because I was thinking how free-spirited I was and how open-minded I was, and then it’s like the media just like tears it away from you."

Eilish became emotional and added, "It‘s not fun right now so I’m trying to...I‘m figuring it out." Check out the clip below.