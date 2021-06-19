She went from superstar to social media pariah in the span of a few weeks after Billie's Eilish revealed that she's in a relationship with 29-year-old Matthew Tyler Vorce. The 19-year-old singer has been touted as a shy, media darling, but since she turned 18, Eilish has been showing more of her personality to the public. However, there were clips of Eilish reportedly mocking Asian people that surfaced and soon, the singer faced racism accusations.

Vorce found himself in trouble, as well, after old social media posts resurfaced of him using disparaging and offensive language about gay, Asian, and Black people. He recently issued an apology.



“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for."

"I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused. I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions." He has since made his social media accounts private.