Billie Eilish's fans are coming after her over her alleged new boyfriend's resurfaced homophobic and racist posts on social media. As you know, things live forever on the internet and with cancel culture raging on, anybody can have their platforms removed from beneath them with a snap of the right person's fingers. Billie's alleged new boyfriend, actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, is learning the hard way that some things are better to keep to yourself after his old posts using homophobic and racist words, including the n-word and f-word, came back to bite him in the ass this week.

As Billie attempts to control this situation before it spins even more out of control, her fans have started to throw away her merch collections as they're enraged over her alleged boyfriend's old posts. Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29, is being called out for resurfaced posts in which he uses homophobic and racist slurs. He also said girls who say they're free-spirited are "sluts" and seemingly vocalized his support for Donald Trump.

Billie, 19, liked a post on Instagram calling out her fanbase, saying, "This fandom is so embarrassing sometimes like why would you go in someone’s comments and say something that you literally don’t even know is true and something y’all LITERALLY MADE UP, sometimes y’all are so dumb. Some of you just need to learn how to mind your business."

Some of the comments were made over ten years ago when his alleged girlfriend was only 8-years-old. Billie has not made any public statements about the controversy. Check the posts below.

