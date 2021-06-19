Billie Eilish Says She "Hated Every Second" Of Making Her First Album

Billie Eilish says she "hated every second" of making her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, due to a combination of several factors, including notes from the label, constant meetings, stressful deadlines, and more. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning pop star explains that she took a very different approach for her upcoming project, Happier Than Ever.

“I hated every second of it,” she told Rolling Stone. “I hated writing. I hated recording. I literally hated it. I would’ve done anything else. I remember thinking there’s no way I’m making another album after this. Absolutely not.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As for how she's changed the process for this go-around, she explained: “No one has a say anymore. It’s literally me and Finneas and no one else.”

Eilish recently came under fire after posts dating back to 2015, when she would've been 14-years-old, in which she allegedly used offensive accents and an anti-Asian slur. Her new boyfriend, actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, has also been accused of posting homophobic and racist content on social media in the past.

Happier Than Ever is set to release on July 30th. You can check out Eilish's recent single, "Lost Cause," here.

