Billie Eilish Shares Her Slumber Party Shenanigans In "Lost Cause" Video

Billie Eilish is back with another new music video ahead of her sophomore album release, showing off her progression as an artist and as a woman. During her last album era, the 19-year-old pop star wore bright green hair and covered up her body with baggy clothing, making a social commentary about how female artists generally face abusive comments by body shamers online. In recent months, the globally recognized artist has spruced up her going, debuting platinum blonde locks and trading in her XL tops for more form-fitting ensembles.

On the road to her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has released another new music video for the new song "Lost Cause," in which she calls out a jobless person for acting slick with her, despite their own struggles. The video takes us inside Billie's home as she parties with her girlfriends, playing a game of Twister in their pajamas, having playful twerking sessions, and spraying Silly String on each other.

This is a new Billie Eilish, ladies and gentlemen. Watch the music video below and let us know what you think of her latest era.

Quotable Lyrics:

Thought you would've grown eventually, but you proved me wrong

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

You ain't nothing but a lost cause