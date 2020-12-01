"bad guy" singer, Billie Eilish, is firing back at the Internet trolls who tried to fat-shame her after spotting a photo of her wearing a tank top as opposed to the baggy outfits she normally wears.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, released on November 30, Eilish responded to the general speculation that she had gained weight, explaining that she did not gain weight, rather, she's always looked this way — people just didn't realize it thanks to her strategic fashion choices. "There's this picture of me running from my car to my brother's front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top," she said.

"And people were like, 'Damn, Billie got fat!,'" the songstress recalled. "I'm like, 'Nope, this is how I look, you've just never seen it before!' So that's the most current [rumor]."

Eilish went on to explain that she has never tried to be the poster child for body positivity, but is glad that she has inadvertently had a pragmatic and helpful impact on that front regardless. "I think yeah, the reason people are looking up to you is because you're you," she said. "They're not looking up to you so that you'll tell them something that you never actually tell them. They're looking up to you so that you tell them something that you would tell them yourself."

"I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies. Like, if I can do anything I want to do that," she added.

Back in April, Eilish told Dazed that she intentionally wears oversized clothing because of some insecurities she has about her body. "If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a s*ut," she said. "Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they're worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"



Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Watch the full Vanity Fair interview below.

[via] + [via]