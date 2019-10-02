Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album changed her life forever all thanks to the hits and addictive tracks that made her fans fall in love with her even more. According to the 17-year-old though, she was sure that people wouldn't take to certain songs and was pleasantly surprised by how popular the tape became.



Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

"I don’t know what people want anymore,” Billie told Howard Stern Show on his self-titled show. “Because I thought that everyone would hate ‘Bad Guy’ and that everyone would hate ‘When the Party’s Over.’ I don’t know what to expect now.” She detailed her interaction with Jimmy Fallon who heard "Bad Guy" seconds after the album dropped and how he called it "the best thing he'd ever heard."

"He thought nobody's going to be cool enough to like this," she explained. "Bad Guy" dethroned Lil Nas X's reign on the Billboard Hot 100 weeks ago which is a sure sign that people really do love the song. While the song sits at #7 on the charts as we type this, we think it's safe to say that at this point, anything Billie drops off is bound to be appreciated and loved by her fans.