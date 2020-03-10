18-year-old pop star Billie Eilish has been very vocal about why she chooses to dress the way she does. Rocking oversized clothing that hides her body from the world, the teenager is critical of the way women's physical entities are viewed in the media, and she is doing everything in her power to shift our method of thinking. During a recent concert stop in Miami, Florida, Eilish made her loudest statement yet, showing the crowd an interlude video where she strips down to her bra and speaks on body shaming.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?" asked the singer during the interlude. "We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, If I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? If my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

This is just the latest instant wherein Billie Eilish attempts to challenge our ways of thinking. Props to her. Watch the fan-made video below.