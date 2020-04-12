Since achieving mainstream fame, Billie Eilish's fashion choices have been a major talking point regarding her career. The Grammy-winning singer spoke about dealing with the stress from having her decisions critiqued at such a young age in a new interview with Dazed.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'" Eilish says, referring to a picture of her in a tank top from last year. She continues, referencing a picture she posted on social media wearing a bathing suit: "It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win. I can-not win.”

The tank top was a sharp change from the usual baggy clothes Eilish likes to sport. She tells Dazed that she could never pull off a dress: “If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it. People would be like, ‘You’ve changed, how dare you do what you’ve always rebelled against?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not rebelling against anything, really.’ I can’t stress it enough. I’m just wearing what I wanna wear. If there’s a day when I’m like, ‘You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now, and I wanna show my belly,’ I should be allowed to do that.”

Eilish feels more positive about her image nowadays, having come to terms with the situation: “It’s not that I like (my body) now, I just think I’m a bit more OK with it.”

[Via]