Bill Cosby is officially a free man but that doesn't necessarily mean that he's innocent. The sexual assault conviction that sent him to prison was overturned today due to a technicality and the case has been officially closed.



Several of his accusers have emerged to denounce the decision to release him from prison. Victoria Valentino said that the decision came from nowhere and felt that it was a "gut punch" to vacate his sentence.

Other accusers spoke to TMZ following news of Cosby's release, claiming that he's still a threat to society. Sammie Mays, who accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting her in the 80s, said that the decision is "disrespectful and despicable" to Andrea Constand, the accuser who took him to court.

Former Playmate model who accused Cosby of groping her, Sarita Butterfield, added, "I'm surprised and shocked with today's news of Cosby's release. It seems the justice system served the criminal, in this case, as opposed to the victims."

"At this point, I just hope that he took time to reflect on the pain and anguish his actions caused so many women," she continued. "And, also puts in the work towards becoming a better person."

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing several of Cosby's accusers shared her concerns for the alleged victims. She said the conviction being overturned "should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused."

