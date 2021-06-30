It came as a surprise to many today, when Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court due to an unfair trial. Though Cosby's release is incredibly polarizing, longtime Cosby friend and co-star Phylicia Rashad voiced her support for the decision today on Instagram.

Rashad posted a picture of the 83-year-old actor with the caption "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted - a miscarriage of justice is corrected," much to the dismay of fans.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Rashad and Cosby have worked closely on a number of shows. Rashad played Cosby's wife, Claire Huxtable, on the hit sitcom The Cosby Show from 1984-1992. She later played his wife again from 1996-2004 in CBS's Cosby. Rashad first voiced her support for Cosby last year to Bustle magazine: "I just don’t accept what somebody says because they say it, and they say it in a loud voice. The internet has given a lot of anonymous people a very loud voice. And this, too, has happened before." She then went on to reference other times when notable celebrities, like Zora Neale Hurston, who was falsely accused of molestation.

Fans weren't too happy with the Huxtable mom's comments, with one user commenting: "How she know? Was she there? Ppl always think they know something." Others drew connections to her role in The Cosby Show: "Stick beside your man Mrs Huxtable."

Bill Cosby was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in 2018, though has allegations from over 50 women ranging from sexual misconduct to rape.

Check out her post below.