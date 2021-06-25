Big Sean Takes Fans Back To 2010 In The "Freshman 10" Music Video

Big Sean shares archival footage of Nipsey Hussle, Wiz Khalifa, OJ Da Juiceman, Kendrick Lamar, and more in the sentimental music video for "Freshman 10 (Freestyle)."

While the latest class of XXL Freshmen is actively working on winning the Hip-Hop community over, Big Sean has come forward to treat fans with a welcomed dose of nostalgia. Next week marks the 10-year anniversary of his debut album Finally Famous, and in honor of that milestone achievement, Sean Don has released a re-mixed and remastered version of the 2011 project along with a sentimental new track.

"Freshman 10 (Freestyle)," a track which Sean revealed on Thursday had been finished two years ago and received co-signs from his fellow XXL Freshmen Wiz Khalifa and J. Cole, is essentially a walk down memory lane. Sean shows off his storytelling skills and witty lyricism and walks listeners through what he describes as "one of the craziest days of [his] life."

Hours after the song's release, the Detroit 2 artist has now shared a music video to go along with the nostalgic new track, and both dedicated Big Sean fans and longtime supporters of the XXL Freshman Cover will be delighted to see archival footage of Sean, Nipsey Hussle, Wiz Khalifa, OJ Da Juiceman, Kendrick Lamar, and countless others.

The video offers a major glimpse into the state of Hip-Hop at the start of the last decade, and it's inspiring to see how far the artists featured in the video have come. Stream the remastered 10-year anniversary version of Big Sean's debut album Finally Famous below and head back to the top to check out the visuals for "Freshman 10 (Freestyle)."