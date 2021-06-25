Big Sean Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Of "Finally Famous" With "Freshman 10 (Freestyle)"

On June 28, Big Sean will officially celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his debut studio album, Finally Famous. He took a walk down memory lane this week when he posted a video to Instagram where he reminisced about the major moment in his career. “It’s the album that changed everything for me,” Sean recalled.

“Took me from being a mixtape artist to going city-to-city and hearing myself on the radio with ‘My Last’ with Chris Brown, to ‘I Do It.’ ‘Marvin & Chardonnay’ with me and ‘Ye, ‘Ass’ with me and Nicki, I mean, that sh*t still goes crazy.”

On Friday (June 25), Big Sean re-released the album after re-mastering the project for kicks, and included is a new Hit-Boy-produced track "Freshman 10 (Freestyle)" where he spits bars about his inclusion in the 2010 XXL Freshman Class with other artists like J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Rock, Wiz Khalifa, and Nipsey Hussle. Give the track a few spins and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Honestly, I think it was around '09

The time I got the XXL cosign (Yeah)

Remember thinkin’, "I should been on the last couple years, n*gga, both times" (Both times)

For the first time, felt like I was walkin' in my truth

Cold day in NYC, nervous, walkin' in the room

Bumped into the coolest n*gga, Wiz, he like, "Dude

You made it here too? You know I really f*ck with you"

[via]