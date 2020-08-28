We're officially one week away from one of the biggest hip-hop returns in recent memory.

For the last few years, people have been wondering when Big Sean would release his next album. After struggling with personal issues and mental health obstacles, the Detroit rapper is currently gearing up to come through with a sequel to his highly-respected mixtape Detroit.



Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Feeling a deep connection to the land that made him, the second iteration of the project will mark the long-awaited full-length return by Big Sean. We got a taste of what was to come through the release of "Deep Reverance," which features a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle.

Now, we're getting another look into what we can expect as Sean Don has just released an extended preview of his upcoming record "Don Life," which features Lil Wayne.

"8 years ago I did this wit the 1st Detroit mixtape where I previewed a few song wit short visuals, so it's only right we run it back," wrote Sean with a link to the "Don Life" clip. The nearly-two-minute video includes Sean rapping an entire verse, standing on the basketball court as a drone flies around the city providing some stylish visuals. Lil Wayne's feature is not previewed.

Check out the song teaser above and let us know if you'll be tuned in for Detroit 2's official release on September 4.