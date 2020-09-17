Big Sean Levitates Above His Pool In "ZTFO" Video With Travis Scott

Big Sean releases the new music video for "ZTFO," where he mediates all around the house.

Big Sean is embracing the acronym he created on "ZTFO," zenning himself the fuck out in the new music video for the record.

With Detroit 2 sitting comfortably at the top of the Billboard 200, Big Sean is continuing his album rollout with visuals, a documentary-style look into the creation of the chart-topping project, and more.

Today, he drops the video for "ZTFO," where the rapper is embodying the meaning of the song, levitating above his pool, in his living room, and using the power of his mind to make other items float in the clip.

The track features ad-libs from the one-and-only Travis Scott.

Check out the quarantine-style video, which was seemingly filmed at Sean's home, above, and let us know what you think.