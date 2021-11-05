This Thursday, Kanye West appeared on the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. As you may have already guessed, several moments from the episode have since been spread across the internet at rapid speed, as always happens when the “Ghost Town” rapper gives an interview.

Of the many controversial comments made by the father of four, perhaps the most intriguing was when he threw shade at Big Sean, saying signing the 33-year-old was one of “the worst” things he’s ever done. Once Sean Don heard about the GOOD Music founder’s comments, he was quick to hop on Twitter and share his side of the story.

“Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest,” the “Blessings” artist tweeted along with some photos of him and Ye hanging out. “I can’t wait to go on Drink Champs now!!!” Big Sean wrote in another tweet.

The string of messages prompted plenty of reactions from fans, including one where someone pointed out that Ye allegedly owes his former signee a pretty large chunk of cash. “Kanye owes Big Sean $3M and said he’d give Sean his masters too which he never ended up doing, and Sean never complained about either publicly. He’s just too nice,” the Twitter user wrote.

Screenshots obtained by XXL Magazine show that the Detroit 2 artist replied, “Not 3, more like 6,” then quickly deleted the post.

In the Champ Talks interview, Ye reveals that his beef with Sean comes from the rapper not voting for him during his failed presidential run. The Chicago born star also discussed the infamous Drake drama, leaving Soulja Boy off DONDA, and being “richer” than Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, and more.

Check out the full episode below.

