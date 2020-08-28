We're one week away from receiving Detroit 2 and hip hop fans can hardly contain themselves. This labor of love from Big Sean is something that the 313 emcee has been carefully crafting for quite a while, so it's only appropriate that his rollout is as strategic as the album itself. It was just three days ago that Sean Don announced that he was finished recording Detroit 2 and later, he released his Nipsey Hussle-assisted single "Deep Reverence." It's been three years since we received I Decided and Sean's joint album with Metro Boomin', Double or Nothing, so to call Detroit 2 "highly-anticipated" is an understatement.

On Instagram, Big Sean posted a series of photos where he not only flexed his physique but apparently, a special edition Detroit 2 beer. "You're the chosen one. Show the world why they made the right choice," the modified Anheuser-Busch Budweiser can reads. The rapper's name is printed in large letters below his portrait.

Royce Da 5'9" hopped in Big Sean's comments and quipped, "Uh Oh.. Make way for 'Shirtless Sean'" before finishing off his remark with crying emojis alongside a crown. Blake Griffin shared a few flame emojis and added that the tall can was "fire." In the caption to his post, Sean wrote, "Looking at my life story God’s a good author... #Detroit2." Swipe through to check it out below.