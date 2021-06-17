June is Black Music Month, and it appears that Atlanta Hip-Hop legend Big Boi has really gotten into the month-long celebration this year. Months ahead of the 25th anniversary of he and André 3000's 1996 album ATLiens, the OutKast member has officially become an Airbnb host. Although news of Big Boi chasing another bag may not sound like a big deal, it is because Daddy Fat Sax is inviting Airbnb guests into The Dungeon, the Atlanta home studio where he and André 3000 wrote and produced much of OutKast's early work.



While it almost seems too crazy to be true, Airbnb users will have the chance to live like a member of the Dungeon Family, as Big Boi will be hosting three overnight stays at The Dungeon throughout the summer on June 29, July 1, and July 3. Plus, to honor the 25th anniversary of ATLiens, the bookies will reportedly only be $25.

In the "About This Space" section of The Dungeon's Airbnb listing, Big Boi's description reads:

The Dungeon is where André 3000 and I spent countless hours writing songs and producing beats that became Outkast’s early albums. Atlanta taught me the power of community, so in celebration of Black Music Month, I’m inviting fans into the home where Southern hip hop was born. Step inside my newly remixed house, where you’ll find a fresh take on the place where hip hop history was made. You and a guest will live like music royalty for one night in a space designed to celebrate all of The Dungeon Family’s successes.

According to TMZ, anyone in the United States can test their luck and try to book an overnight stay at The Dungeon, and winners who live within 30 miles of Atlanta will even a bonus — transportation to and from the house in an Escalade. Furthermore, Airbnb will make its collaboration with Big Boi even more special by reportedly making a donation to the Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources and increase access to music education for K-12 students.

Booking for the three overnight stays will open on Friday, June 25 at 1:00 pm EST, so good luck to all of the OutKast fans hoping to book the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

