For all of you who were thrilled at the prospect of having another Andre 3000 album on the horizon, you may want to rein in your excitement. Days ago we reported on Inglewood, California rapper Thurz's recent chat with Real 92.3’s Home Grown Radio. There was a moment when Thurz was asked what artists he was surprised to meet in person and he mentioned that "3 Stacks," or Andre 3000," stopped by Dr. Dre's studio while Thurz was there.

The hosts questioned if the Outkast rapper was working on new music and Thurz confirmed that Cupid Valentino has an album on the way. This news not only caused an explosion of chatter at the radio station, but online as well. Reports of Andre 3000's forthcoming project circulated quickly, but during a visit to Atlanta's Majic radio station's Ryan Cameron Uncensored Speak show, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown called the information "lies."

Both artists laughed at the story. "He was probably playing some music, but he's not working on a record," Big Boi said. "He's been recording songs for years. Kinda recording, kinda just stacking up, but structured record? Not yet." Sleepy Brown added, "The story is that he was in the studio with Anderson .Paak when Anderson .Paak was working on his thing and he played him some songs to see if he wanted to work on one of them. I guess that guy was in there [and] heard the songs."

Big Boi shared that his Outkast collaborator is currently in Philadelphia shooting a television show. "He personally hit us and said, 'Look mayne, if I was gon' do this, y'all be the first to know,'" Sleepy Brown added. The Dungeon Family apparently keeps in contact by texting each other every day, so they sorted that out as soon as the rumors hit the streets. Check it out below.