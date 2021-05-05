OutKast is one of the most beloved Hip-Hop acts of all time, and although the Atlanta duo has not reunited on wax for over a decade, Big Boi and André 3000's outfit is still as culturally relevant as they were during their farewell tour in 2014. Last month, a heated debate took place on Twitter as to whether OutKast is a better group than The Beatles, and that alone shows how beloved the classic rap duo still is today.

However, over recent years, appreciation for the iconic Atlanta Hip-Hop duo has been muddled by fans who tend to belittle Big Boi's contributions while praising André 3000's. Upon the release of EarthGang's debut album Mirrorland in 2019, YezJulz further perpetuated that toxic approach to OutKast fandom by deeming EarthGang to be a new generation OutKast with "two Andre's," and the Hip-Hop community was extremely critical of her perceived slight against Big Boi.



Two years later, the latest example of that problematic André 3000 romanticization has come in the form of a recent post from a Twitter user who wrote, "Has anyone ever washed Andre 3000 on a song? Because ... I haven't heard such a song."

Naturally, that user's tweet didn't sit well with several OutKast fans, and several Twitter users have come forward to defend Big Boi's artistry and give Daddy Fat Saxx his flowers. Check out some of the Twitter reactions below.

OutKast is arguably one of the greatest Hip-Hop groups ever, and both André 3000 and Big Boi deserve their flowers.

