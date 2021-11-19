Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Drop Sensual New Single "Animalz"

Back in August, Big Boi sat down with HNHH to discuss his upcoming collaboration album with Sleepy Brown, The Big Sleepover.

In speaking with HNHH, Big Boi revealed that the album was in its final stages, and that the record's lead single "The Big Sleep Is Over" would lead the way to its release. Three months later, and The Big Sleepover has still yet to arrive. But today, we were blessed with a second single from the project, titled "Animalz."

A Miri Baraka Joint

"Animalz" is about sex. There's no two ways about it. From the beginning to the end, the song is about sex.

With vivid imagery and sometimes-NSFW lyrics, "Animalz" is Big Boi and Sleepy Brown tapping into the most primal emotions and spilling them all over a funky instrumental. A laid-back track that finds Big Boi recounting his introduction to the world of romance, "Animalz" is a sampler of the ingenuity and flair the two are bringing for The Big Sleepover, an album they say shows the full-scale of the iconic collaborative energy between the two hip-hop giants.

Quotable Lyrics

Well that's a beautiful thing when you can get that

Brand new Kit-Kat, never breaking up

Keep the bars intact, just like I massage the track