Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Debut "The Big Sleep Is Over" Following Joint Album Announcement

Kyesha Jennings
August 20, 2021 10:15
Outkast’s Big Boi and Organized Noise’s Sleepy Brown have just announced their new collaborative album, "The Big Sleepover" along with a new single, 'The Big Sleep Is Over.'


6-time Grammy-winning rapper Big Boi needs little introduction. Best known as one-half of hip-hop's most iconic duo, Outkast alongside Andre 3000, he has now teamed up with singer-songwriter, and platinum producer, Sleepy Brown of Organized Noise. On Friday, September 3rd, the two will release their highly anticipated debut album, The Big Sleepover

Big Boi and Brown have a long history of making chart-topping records together. As a member of one of the most important production collectives in hip-hop history, Organized Noise, Brown along with Rico Wade and Ray Murray penned and produced a number of hits for Outkast including the #1 single, “The Way You Move” from the duo's fifth studio album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. 

With heavy-hitting 808's and a Caribbean flair as a result of Jamaican vocalist K-1, "The Big Sleep is Over" is a track one can vibe out to in any setting. As expected the Southern lyricist, does not hold back on impressive one-liners while boasting about his rapping skills. "I make fantasy reality so bit*h get out the way/I'm perfection personified on the first take/Jedi rap shit, I was blessed with on my birthday/Check my track record, I sit back and attack shit in the worst way/ Never been washed," raps Big Boi

The dancehall-leaning single is accompanied by creative animated visuals that display Big Boi as the size of a bug in the middle of a marijuana field. The pair will be on tour this fall, hopefully, fans can expect a Dungeon Family reunion. 

Check out our recent interview with Big Boi and Listen to the track below:

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Big Boi OutKast new single
