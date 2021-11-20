We're sure that news and commentary about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial have cluttered your timelines as people from all sides of this issue have taken to social media. Earlier today, 18-year-old Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges against him related to the 2020 double murder in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse patrolled the streets of the city during a protest while armed with a semi-automatic weapon. He and his family insisted he was there to protect businesses from potential looters.

Rittenhouse's trial has been heavily publicized and criticized as it progressed. The reactions to the verdict, now that hours have passed, seem to suggest that people expected this outcome and are looking to make changes instead of reacting with physical outrage.



Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Although President Joe Biden previously spoke out against Rittenhouse's actions, he has taken a more diplomatic position in his response to the controversy. Biden released a statement about the verdict on the White House's website.

While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law. I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump celebrated Rittenhouse's victory. He said, "Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It’s called being found NOT GUILTY." Read through several mixed reactions from supporters and objectors below.

