Today was a controversial day for the American justice system as Kyle Rittenhouse, the Kenosha shooter, was acquitted of all charges in his homicide case. Many were upset with the outcome of the trial, while others believe it sets a great precedent for self-dense. Activists have noted that had this been a black defendant, they probably wouldn't have gotten the same courtesy throughout the trial, especially when you consider how many have been put in jail for decades on nonviolent drug offenses.

In the aftermath of the case, some have taken to Twitter to express their anger with the ruling, including Colin Kaepernick, who has been outspoken about the criminal justice system and white supremacy. As Kaepernick explains, this verdict proves that the American system needs to be restructured, immediately.

"We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist," Kaepernick wrote. "This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed."

As is the case with most of Kaepernick's political tweets, many seemed to take exception to his comments. Despite this, there were definitely some who agree as the Rittenhouse trial has proven to be extremely polarizing. It's a case that got a lot of attention, and it will continue to do so.

