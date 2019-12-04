Bhad Bhabie debuted a new hairstyle to her 17.1 million Instagram followers but her new look wasn't taken with open arms since the 16-year-old showcased box braids on top of her head. Right away, users responded calling out culture appropriation and slamming the youngin for her hair choice but by no surprise, the "Hi Bich" rapper clapped back with words of her own.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"Guess the f*ck what, y'all hair anit meant to be straight but y'all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew brazilian/Indian/Peruvian hair which is anyhting like your natural hair texture at all," she said in response the Black women who shamed her. "And I don't say a god damn thing neither do the other cultures that you get the hair from." Bhad admitted that she would be in the wrong if she had previously shammed Black women for braids, but she hasn't. "That's not the situation at all so leave me tf alone or imma start getting real disrespectful," she added.

While Bhad is clearly still pulling in hate, she's made a move to ignore it and continue to post her new hair looks. Her latest share to her Instagram is yet another selfie with the caption: "Pretty bhabie💕"