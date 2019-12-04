The antics of 16-year-old Bhad Bhabie are often called into question, but this time the young artist was criticized over a hairstyle choice. At 13-yeasr-old Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, caught the attention of the world when she appeared on Dr. Phil. Since that time she capitalized off of her infamy, creating for herself a financially successful music career as well as inking deals with companies to bring in new streams of revenue. While she's continuing to add zeros to her bank account, the teen rapper also knows how to cause controversies with outlandish behaviors.



Whether she's threatening to attack people, fighting girls on camera, cussing people out online, calling out fellow rappers, getting NBA YoungBoy tattoos covered, or going up against Nicki Minaj's fans over comments about the Queen emcee, Bregoli knows how to elicit a reaction from the public. This time, Bhad Bhabie has found herself the target of "culture vulture" and "cultural appropriation" accusations after she showed off her new braided hairstyle online.

Bregoli was flooded with reactions on multiple social media platforms, causing the teen to issue a statement to "black females that are saying my hair anit meant for box Braids." She added, "Guess the f*ck what y'all hair anit meant to be straight but y'all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew brazilian/Indian/Peruvian hair which is anyhting like your natural hair texture at all and I don't say a god damn thing neither do the other cultures that you get the hair from."

Bregoli continued, "I completely agree that it would b out of line and cultural appropriation if I was trashing black girls for wearing braids them getting them but that's not the situation at all so leave me tf alone or imma start getting real disrespectful." She ended things by saying she hopes the "bald headed hoes" continue to think about her hairstyle. Check it all out below.