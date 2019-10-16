There appears to be an obsession among hip-hop fans to create non-existing beef between female rappers. There's literally an entire episode of E! True Hollywood Story diving into the feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, which likely would not have existed without a strong push from the industry. Not everything needs to end in hatred though. Sometimes, you just wanna have some fun with your friends on social media, roasting them when it's appropriate.

Megan Thee Stallion has been getting close to all the right circles. She's been hanging with the likes of Jay-Z, which is impressive in itself. She also doesn't mind slumming it with some of the most-hated celebrities on the planet though. Despite her loyal fanbase, Bhad Bhabie still gets a lot of criticism from the hip-hop community, who has not entirely embraced her yet. Still, she and Asian Da Brat are close buds after going on tour together and they decided to fool around in the car, rapping together and capturing the moment on video. Bhabie's fans are feeling the display but Megan Thee Stallion brought the girls back down to reality, keeping them in check with two words. "Y'all ghetto," she wrote next to a laughing emoji.

From the looks of this, there is no bad blood at all between this trio. Meg was simply having fun with a few of her peers. Watch the video above.