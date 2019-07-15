There are a few women that are well-suited to speak on the perception of female rappers today. The first people that come to mind are Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and others. Bhad Bhabie doesn't exactly stand near the top of the conversation but she is still voicing her opinion on Jermaine Dupri's controversial comments from last week. JD went on the record, criticizing the state of female rap right now by saying that he believes most women in the genre just spit about the same things. "I feel like they all are rapping about the same thing, and I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping. As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper," said Dupri. Bhad Bhabie, the teen girl who shook the world with her "cash me ousside" phrase, has now officially issued her response and she's not happy.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The 16-year-old Floridian rapper took to her Instagram story to speak her mind on the whole issue surrounding female rappers all sounding the same, wanting all the smoke with JD. "Jermaine dupri can suck my dick," wrote the socialite. "Been like 10 yrs since bow wow. Sit down grandpa."

Dupri's role in the game has been understated in recent years but that doesn't mean he didn't have a large role in the way the industry ran a few years ago. He is definitely qualified to speak on rap and, as expected, some people aren't too happy with what he had to say. Are you on JD's side or does Bhad Bhabie has a point?