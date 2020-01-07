The haters are officially getting underneath Bhad Bhabie's skin. You can't really blame her though. After all, she is growing up before our very eyes, being fed to a hungry pack of social media wolves with each new post. The 16-year-old found her name in headlines last week when she called out boxer Adrien Broner for sliding into her direct messages, reminding him that she's a teenager and it's wildly inappropriate for him to be shooting his shot. In the midst of that drama, Bhabie has been fighting off angry trolls accusing her of getting plastic surgery. She has denied getting any procedures done to enhance her face or body, attributing the changes in her appearance to her just getting older. Now, she's sharing photo "evidence" that supposedly proves she hasn't had anything injected into her lips.



It isn't uncommon for people to accuse Bhad Bhabie of cultural appropriation. Ever since she broke onto the scene as the "cash me ousside" girl, the rapper has struck back against folks who say she "acts black." Nowadays, those same people are commenting on her photos that she's making conscious decisions in her daily life to try and look black, including getting fillers and injections. She's not with that talk, though.

"YOU FOOLISH CLOWNS CHECK THE DATES," typed Bhad Bhabie online. "MY LIPS BEEN BIG THE MINUTE YALL SEE ME WEAR LIPLINER ITS OUUUUUU sHe GoT InJEctiONs."

Posting pictures of herself between November and December 2019, the recording artist is attempting to prove her case in that she has not undergone any sort of cosmetic procedures to alter her look. Hopefully, Bhad Bhabie can learn to not let these people get under her skin. Do you think she's gotten lip injections?