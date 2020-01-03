If you're trying to shoot your shot on Bhad Bhabie, we'd like to extend a friendly word of advice: don't. Danielle "Bhad Bhabie" Bregoli is literally sixteen-years-old, still a child, and it is not appropriate to be trying to get with her. The rising star has been criticized this week because of her transformation, being accused of getting plastic surgery. While her lips do appear to be larger than before, Bhabie is attributing her changes to puberty, reminding people that she's a teenager and her body is still changing. We're sure that, as Rubi Rose admitted to us, Bhad Bhabie probably gets some weirdos in her direct messages and she went ahead and exposed one of them, calling out Adrien Broner for having the nerve to hit her up.



"Text me crazy girl," allegedly wrote Adrien Broner to Bhad Bhabie. For added context, Broner is thirty-years-old, texting a girl nearly half his age. Bhad Bhabie isn't exactly down with what he's doing so she decided to put him on blast, leaking the message and issuing a cryptic addition in her next slide. Posting the "Locked Up" video from Akon, Bhabie appears to be sending a message to the boxer, telling him that if he continues to shoot his shot, she'll make sure he goes to jail.

Check out the post below and let us know what you think. Is Bhad Bhabie being petty by exposing Adrien Broner or did she do the right thing?