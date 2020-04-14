Bhad Bhabie debuted a new look on Instagram the other week, however the look was so different from her normal appearance that it resulted in backlash-- specifically, there were plenty of comments claiming the young artist was trying to look black.

It's not the first time Bhad Bhabie has been pummelled with accusations that she was blackfishing, and it's not the first time she's replied to these accusations either. Following her very-tan new look, she diverted attention back to Coronavirus with her response at the time. However it seems she's still being targeted by her haters quite heavily, as she addressed the accusation once again during a new Instagram Live session. Unfortunately though, she may have just dug herself a deeper hole.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In her latest IG rant, she compares her situation to that of Tarzan-- the fictional character who was raised in the jungle by animals despite the fact that he was a human boy.

She reflects on how these headlines are affecting her career, and could possibly affect her money too, if it means other artists and industry execs will judge her because of it, too.

"To see people wanna judge me off a picture, under a fucking light, that made me look a little bit darker. Then try to slander my name and make me seem like a racist person," she goes off in the clip, which you can watch in full below. "I am not racist at all, and any fucking video of me saying the n-word, I was saying it in a fucking song, I was fucking thirteen, and where I grew up in Florida, we all said that shit."

She goes on to say, "At the end of the day we're all people, we all bleed red...And then another thing I like to say is, y'all say that I'm tryna be black. Maybe a reason for me [tryna be black] is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan...the story of Tarzan. He grew up around the bears in the jungle. He didn't know no better!"

"That's all he knows!" she continues, "When someone grows up in a certain area or a certain place, they're a part of their environment. They only know what's been around, what's been taught to them."

What do you make of this?