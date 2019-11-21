Beyonce has been feeling herself lately and her Beyhive are right there with her. The "Spirit" singer has been sharing all kinds of gorgeous get-ups to her Instagram in the past few days. The first was from her attendance at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, then another feathered gown from an unknown occasion followed by her most recent fashion update that sees her wearing an abstract suit.

Beyonce shared a trio of posts with no caption, leaving her fans to come through with endless comments of love and adoration. "I LIVE FOR U," one fan wrote while another added, "Swooning!!!!😍😍😍"

In other Beyonce news, the "Me, Myself & I" singer pulled in two Grammy nods this year thanks to her The Lion King: The Gift album that was the official soundtrack for the live-action Disney remake. The project gave Beyonce a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and the tape's song "Spirit" gave her nod for Best Pop Solo Performance.

"I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa," Beyonce said in a rare televised interview, adding that they used "all these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America."