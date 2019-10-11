We're not too sure what Beyonce has been up to since the theatrical release of Disney's remake of The Lion King that also came equipped with a studio album by yours truly. We do know that her role in the film resulted in a rare televised interview where the singer spoke passionately about the album and how it's "a love letter to Africa."

"I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa," she said. Aside from her recent date night with Jay Z at a New York pizza spot and her attendance at Tyler Perry's Atlanta studio opening, Beyonce's been keeping busy with more events since she wished her friend Julie a Happy Birthday Instagram with a gallery of images of her fire get up.

The songstress shared three posts to her Instagram feed that sees her rocking a Christopher Kane two-piece set for 2019's Spring/Summer collection. As always, Beyonce looked flawless as she posed for photos that showed off her added choices of accessories and shoewear.

In other Beyonce news, she and her sister Solange are said to be in the clear healthwise since their father Mathew Knowles was diagnosed with breast cancer, forcing them to get checked up as well.