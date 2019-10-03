Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyonce and Solange, revealed earlier this week that he's been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 67-year-old said he noticed something was wrong after noticing a reoccurring drop of blood on his t-shirts and his wife noticed drops of blood on their bedsheets. Mathew explained his diagnosis further on Good Morning America, detailing how the first call he made was to his children who headed straight to the doctor for a check-up since they are at risk at contracting the genetic mutation.



"It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test," he explained.

Mathew chatted with TMZ more recently and said Beyonce and Solange are in the clear following their doctor's visit. The father and former manager of Destiny's Child couldn't express the importance of "early detection" for both men and women and said he's had three lymph nodes removed already and he's doing well. "Things that used to be important, Michael, are not important to me now," he said on GMA. "[I] just look at the world differently."