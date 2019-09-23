Just like the rest of us, it appears Jay Z & Beyonce love a good pizza every now and then. PageSix reports the power couple were spotted out together at one of their favorite NYC pizza joints, Pasquale Jones.

Jay & Bey decided to hit up Pasquale Jones a few days ago when the restaurant brought in Tokyo chefs Ryu Yoshimura and Yuki Motokura of Savoy Pizza (as seen on Netflix’s Ugly Delicious) for a 3-day special event. From September 18th to 21st, the chefs decided to do wild takes on Neapolitan-style pies. They partnered with local chefs Ryan Hardy and Tim Caspare for an exclusive menu of classic and inventive styles, which Hov & Bey wanted to check out. Tickets to the restaurant costed $100, with a wine pairing being an extra $95. However it’s unlikely that Beyonce and Jay had to pay that fee, or maybe they did?

Bey and Jay weren’t the only ones checking out the 3-day pop up event. NBA star Kevin Love and girlfriend Kate Bock, who were “devouring Savoy’s famed tuna pizza,” were also seen at the restaurant. Can't blame people for wanting some good pizza.

