Beyoncé Shares "The Lion King: The Gift" Ft. Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, & Tierra Whack

She said she wanted to curate an album that would pay tribute to Africa, and Beyoncé has certainly done just that with The Lion King: The Gift. "This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa, and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it," the mega-hit singer told Robin Roberts. "We've kind of created our own genre, and I feel like the soundtrack, it becomes visual in your mind. It's a soundscape. It's more than just the music, because each song tells the story of the film."

Not to be confused with the official soundtrack that will be released by Disney, The Lion King: The Gift is an album that Beyoncé created that is centered on live-action film she stars in. The project is swimming with features that include Bey's husband Jay Z and her daughter Blue Ivy, along with Donald Glover/Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Tierra Whack, Jessie Reyez, 070 Shake, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi, Moonchild Sanelly, SAINt JHN, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Shatta Wale.

Listeners will find short interludes from The Lion King, which hits theaters today, throughout The Gift and will find that the eclectic album pairs well with the film and the essence of Beyoncé. Give it a listen.

Tracklist

1. balance (mufasa interlude)

2. Bigger — Beyoncé

3. the stars (mufasa interlude)

4. Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life) — Beyoncé

5. uncle scar (scar interlude)

6. Don't Jealous Me — Tekno, Yemi Alade, & Mr. Eazi

7. danger (young simba & young nala interlude)

8. Ja Ara E — Burna Boy

9. run away (scar & young simba interlude)

10. Nile — Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar

11. new lesson (timon, pumbaa & young simba interlude)

12. Mood 4 Eva — Beyoncé, Jay Z, & Childish Gambino

13. reunited (nala & simba interlude)

14. Water — Beyoncé, Salatiel, Pharrell Williams

15. Brown Skin Girl — Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, Wizkid

16. come home (nala interlude)

17. Keys to the Kingdom — Tiwa Savage & Mr. Eazi

18. follow me (Rafiki interlude)

19. Already — Beyoncé & Shatta Wale

20. remember (mufasa interlude)

21. Otherside — Beyoncé

22. war (nala interlude)

23. My Power — Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, & Moonchild Sanelly

24. surrender (simba & scar interlude)

25. Scar — 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez

26. i’m home (mufasa, sarabi & simba interlude)

27. Spirit — Beyoncé