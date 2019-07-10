Beyoncé Belts Out "Spirit" From "The Lion King" Soundtrack

Nala has brought her voice to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and fans can't handle it. Next Friday millions of viewers will congregate at local movie theaters nationwide to witness the reintroduction of Disney's classic tear-jerking, side-splitting film, The Lion King. This latest version of the film stars the likes of Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, JD McCrary, John Kani, Keegan Michael-Key, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner, and of course, Beyoncé.

After releasing a list of contributors to the soundtrack and the official character portraits of the cast, The Lion King has dropped off the first single from the album. The Beyoncé led track is titled "Spirit" and features an African-inspired production with a choral, vocal back-up to Bey's powerful voice. The Grammy Award-winning singer reportedly both wrote and produced the song that will appear in the film as well as The Lion King: The Gift, also produced by Beyoncé. Check out the track and let us know what you think.