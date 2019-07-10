mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Beyoncé Belts Out "Spirit" From "The Lion King" Soundtrack

Erika Marie
July 10, 2019 01:23
86 Views
31
1
CoverCover

Spirit
Beyoncé

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The singer also produced the compilation soundtrack.


Nala has brought her voice to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and fans can't handle it. Next Friday millions of viewers will congregate at local movie theaters nationwide to witness the reintroduction of Disney's classic tear-jerking, side-splitting film, The Lion King. This latest version of the film stars the likes of Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, JD McCrary, John Kani, Keegan Michael-Key, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner, and of course, Beyoncé.

After releasing a list of contributors to the soundtrack and the official character portraits of the cast, The Lion King has dropped off the first single from the album. The Beyoncé led track is titled "Spirit" and features an African-inspired production with a choral, vocal back-up to Bey's powerful voice. The Grammy Award-winning singer reportedly both wrote and produced the song that will appear in the film as well as The Lion King: The Gift, also produced by Beyoncé. Check out the track and let us know what you think.

Beyoncé The Lion King: The Gift
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Beyoncé Belts Out "Spirit" From "The Lion King" Soundtrack
31
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject