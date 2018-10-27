tiwa savage
- LifeTiwa Savage Nearly Kidnapped, Singer-Songwriter Safe After Nigerian Police Find Four SuspectsThe 43-year-old was targeted by her newly-hired domestic staff, according to reports.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsTiwa Savage Responds After Sex Tape Leaks OnlineTiwa Savage has commented after her sex tape surfaced online.By Cole Blake
- MusicAaliyah & James Blake Hold Down This Week's "R&B Season" PlaylistPlus, new music from Abra and Tiwa Savage. By Aron A.
- NewsBeyoncé Shares Extended "The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe)"Beyoncé returns a year after releasing her original The Lion King soundtrack with the deluxe edition.By Erika Marie
- NewsBeyoncé Shares "The Lion King: The Gift" Ft. Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, & Tierra WhackEven Blue Ivy makes an appearance.By Erika Marie
- MusicTiwa Savage Joins WizKid & Davido In Scoring "Global Record Deals" Outside NigeriaTiwa Savage's deal calls for distribution in over 60 countries, a far cry from her humble beginnings as Mary J Blige and George Michael's backup vocalist.By Devin Ch
- NewsKizz Daniel Issues "Fvck You" Challenge, Tiwa Savage & Davido RespondIs Kizz Daniel dividing the Afrobeats' community into factions?By Devin Ch
- Music VideosWizKid Woos Tiwa Savage In His "Fever" Music VideoWizKid's "Fever" hits the million mark in under 24hours.By Devin Ch