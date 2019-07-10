Next Friday, the much-anticipated live-action film The Lion King hits theaters nationwide and to celebrate, the movie hosted a red carpet premiere at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The event brought out not only the stars of the updated classic but a number of Hollywood elites who didn't want to miss out on getting the first look at the forthcoming flick.

Donald Glover took the time to pose for pictures with fans and Beyoncé sported a short hairdo as she walked the carpet with her daughter "Blue Ivy. JD McCrary, the young actor responsible for the voice of the youthful Simba, was excited and dressed to impress. Also on the scene were Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Kelly Rowland, Eric Andre (Azizi), Chloe x Halle, Chance The Rapper with his family, Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Marsai Martin, Billy Eichner (Timon), Keegan Michael-Key (Kamari), and many more.

To continue on with the The Lion King hype, the film is reportedly releasing Beyoncé's song "Spirit" from The Lion King: The Gift album that accompanies the movie. The record is slated to be released on the same day that the film premieres: July 19. Check out a few fun photos of the red carpet event below.



Donald Glover - Kevin Winter/Getty Images



Beyoncé & Blue Ivy - Kevin Winter/Getty Images



Alfre Woodard - Kevin Winter/Getty Images



Kelly Rowland - Kevin Winter/Getty Images



Chloe x Halle - Kevin Winter/Getty Images



Michelle Williams - Kevin Winter/Getty Images



Tracy Morgan & Tiffany Haddish - Kevin Winter/Getty Images



Chiwetel Ejiofor & John Kani - Kevin Winter/Getty Images



The Currys - Kevin Winter/Getty Images



Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley - Kevin Winter/Getty Images