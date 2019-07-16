When Beyoncé was first announced to be starring in the new Lion King live-action remake, we were all pretty curious to witness exactly what Disney would accomplish with the flick. Lion King is a central part of many of our childhoods and as easily as the studio can make the reboot incredible, it could also ruin some pretty special memories for people. Remaking a classic like the Lion King is a tough choice. On one hand, Disney is sure to make a ton of money from the box office. On the other, not everybody will walk out with a smile on their face. The film will officially be out on July 19 and on that same day, Beyoncé is releasing a new album to celebrate the blockbuster's debut.

Revealing the tracklist for her upcoming project today, Beyoncé got us all excited for the end of the week. The Houston native enlisted some stellar talent for the body of work, including her husband Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, Jessie Reyez, WizKid, Mr Eazi, 070 Shake, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Spanning fourteen songs long, Bey will appear on the majority of cuts on the album.

The Lion King: The Gift will be out on July 19. Are you giving it a spin before you see the movie?



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Tracklist:

1. Beyoncé - Bigger

2. Beyoncé - Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life)

3. Tekno, Yemi Alade & Mr Eazi - Don't Jealous Me

4. Burna Boy - Ja Ara E

5. Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar - The Nile

6. Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Childish Gambino - Mood 4 Eva

7. Salatiel, Pharrell & Beyoncé - Water

8. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, WizKid & Beyoncé - Brown Skin Girl

9. Tiwa Savage & Mr Eazi - Keys To The Kingdom

10. Beyoncé - Otherside

11. Beyoncé & Shatta Wale - Already

12. Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade & Moonchild Sanelly - My Power

13. 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez - Scar

14. Beyoncé - Spirit