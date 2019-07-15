At Sunday's premiere of The Lion King in London, there was not one, but two royal couples in attendance as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met Jay-Z and Beyonce for the first time. According to Daily Mail's Rebecca English, the couples exchanged words along the topic of the parenting life as Beyonce reportedly complimented the Duchess on her and Harry's "beautiful" baby, adding that she and Jay "love you guys."

English adds that the Prince inquired about the whereabouts of the Carter twins before Beyonce confirmed that they were left at home. Jay-Z would also chime in by dishing out some parenting advice: "Always find time for yourself."

ET also reports a source alleges that Bey and Jay actually broke protocol when they arrived after the royal couple got to the premiere, which in turn "upstaged" the first duo because they garnered a larger cheer from fans in Leicester Square.

Well, all's fair when it is your movie after all.

The premiere is the most recent appearance from Markle since she gave birth to son Archie. Prior to that, she attended Wimbledon to cheer on Serena Williams and also made an appearance at the King Power Charity Polo Day, where husband Harry and brother-in-law William both competed.