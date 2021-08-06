If you were able to cop some of the pieces from the wintery "ICY PARK" adidas collection earlier this winter, hopefully you've had enough time to replenish your savings because Beyoncé is back with a fiery new drop. After her swimsuit collection with adidas earlier this summer, the Lemonade artist has returned with a blazing new commercial for her forthcoming Ivy Park x adidas collaboration.

Of course, Beyonce immediately steals the show in the advertisement, as she is seen flaunting her curves and showing off her buns while sporting an iced-out cowboy hat, a form-fitting bodysuit, and a pair of belt thigh-high boots. Check it out below.

While the rodeo-themed ad is definitely a visually striking way to promote sneakers and apparel, it also ties into the inspiration behind Beyoncé's fast-approaching adidas drop. According to HYPEBEAST, the latest round of highly sought-after pieces is referred to as the "IVY PARK RODEO" collection, and the designs behind the new shoes and clothes are based on the often untold impact and influence of Black men and women on American Western culture.

HYPEBEAST also reports that there will be 58 apparel styles to select from in this capsule in addition to five footwear options, including two adidas UltraBOOST runners, two hefty Super Sleek “Chunky” models, and a Forum Mid.

Scroll down to get a full look at Beyoncé's upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

Expect the "IVY PARK RODEO" launch to take place on August 19. Is there any piece that you're specifically looking forward to getting your hands on?

