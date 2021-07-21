Roc Nation executive Lenny S. captured a snap of HOV rocking his wife’s new line while on vacation, or perhaps just another day, out in the Hamptons. In the photo, appropriately captioned "East Hampton HOV. Sheeeeesh," Jay-Z strikes a serious pose in the eye-catching fire-orange Adidas set.

Mr. Carter loosely wore a bright orange camp collar shirt and a matching pair of shorts accented with the signature Adidas stripes. Clean shades and a white bucket hat embroidered with "East Hampton, NY" topped off the look-- perhaps "East Hampton" will reign as the new "Calabasas" now that Kanye has shunned his former 'burbs?

Whatever the case, this post comes just in time for the drop of Beyonce’s new IVY PARK swimwear capsule line “FLEX PARK” set to drop on Thursday, July 22 online and in-store.

Chloe Bailey wowed when she showed off some of the womenswear pieces from the line earlier this month on her Instagram. The Beyonce-co-signed singer showed off her curves in one-piece and two-piece swimsuits from the collection in the same bold hue.

The new collection features bucket hats, slides, tees, water bottles, towels, and coverups, in addition to the clothes modeled by Beyonce’s closest crew. The collection is affordable with the apparel and footwear priced between $45 to $75, and accessories ranging from $40 to $120 according to WWD.

Beyonce drove by the early release Soho pop-up location on Tuesday, sharing a quick pic on the official brand Instagram. The pop-up only drove up more hype around the drop, which is expected to sell out upon release tomorrow morning.

