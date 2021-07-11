Lil' Kim is celebrating her 47th birthday on Sunday (July 11). The rap legend, who can easily be credited with changing the female rap game, rose to popularity after joining the Brooklyn-based rap group Junior M.A.F.I.A. After releasing her first album, she went on to release her own solo material.

Her iconic debut studio album Hard Core arrived in 1996 and was subsequently certified 6x platinum, selling more than 6 million copies worldwide. At the time, the album's debut was the most successful for any woman in the rap game at the time. To honor the icon's birthday, fellow musical heavyweight Beyoncé sent birthday love to the Brooklyn emcee.



Taking to her official website to send the birthday wishes to The Queen Bee, the Lemonade artist shared a youthful photo of Lil' Kim to accompany the birthday message. "Happy Birthday Lil' Kim," read the caption on the photo.

Of course, the powerhouse songstress is known for wishing happy birthdays to a range of celebrities on her official website. Back in 2017, Beyoncé paid homage to Lil' Kim by portraying some of her most iconic looks for Halloween.

Earlier this year, Kim took to Instagram to congratulate both Bey and Megan for becoming the first-ever pair of women to be awarded the Best Rap Performance award in Grammys history. "SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONSâ¼ï¸ To my 2 beautiful Queens â¼ï¸" wrote Kim.

Happy 47th Birthday to Lil' Kim!