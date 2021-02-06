She knows how to present her gifts in style, and Beyoncé's latest look is no different than the rest. The superstar singer's Ivy Park collection is a hot commodity that sells out within minutes of going public, but her famous friends are lucky enough to get first dibs. We've previously reported on stars opening their lavish, full-on Ivy Park wardrobes delivered to their front doors, but this time around Beyoncé & Co. have outdone themselves by encasing a pair of Ivy Park x Adidas "Icy Park" kicks in ice.

Gucci Mane, who modeled for the forthcoming collection, was one of a few artists to marvel at Beyoncé's presentation as he shared photos to his Instagram Story. "Wow @beyonce @weareivepark sent me some shoes in a ice scultpure," wrote the rapper. "New Icy park Adidas thanks." Lil Yachty also shared a video of his delivery, as well, where he marveled at "White people bringing me sh*t from Beyoncé."

Some people questioned how the shoes were to be retrieved, but Yachty was swift to answer by dropping the sculpture on the ground. Kaash Paige also flexed her new gear while promoting the brand. "STAY TUNED , COLLECTION COMING FEBRUARY 19th," she wrote in the caption to her post. Check it all out below.



